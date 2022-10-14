See season 4: Is it renewed or canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big finale at Apple TV+, is there any chance at a See season 4 down the road? This show absolutely pushed star Jason Momoa to the limit, and allowed the streaming service to have a credible project with a big-name actor early on in its life.

We know that with a lot of viewers out there, seeing a show end with only three seasons is a disappointment, but sometimes, that is all a story needs. See season 3 was billed from the start as the final chapter, so there are no plans for more after the fact. It’s also something that was settled on far in advance. Speaking to Collider, Momoa himself described how he wanted this show to have a true ending, which is not something all of his projects have had in the past:

…I think three seasons is pretty perfect. I mean, just depending on the show, but I feel like this was the perfect time to kind of wrap it all up. I feel like a lot of shows I’ve been part of didn’t plan for that. And then those seasons and everyone’s always bummed out and the fans are bummed out, and I think that’s the thing where I’m like, “Yes, let’s wrap this up. Let’s do it.” And truth be told too, it’s like we’ve got so many projects coming up too, that we’re doing. It’s like, let’s focus on See. So we shot back-to-back Season 2 and Season 3 before I went to go do Aquaman 2…

See never quite had the mainstream popularity that Apple probably hoped given Momoa’s star power, but it did produce a loyal following and moving forward, we do consider it one of those shows people will discover after the fact. In a way, we consider it to be one of the lost gems of Peak TV where there are simply so many projects and so little time for viewers to find them all. Consider the following: Season 3 streamed amidst such competition as House of the Dragon (which Jason has tangential connections to thanks to his time on Game of Thrones), Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the start of the fall TV season on network TV, and also the viewership juggernaut known as the NFL. It just found itself lost in the shuffle, but there is a storytelling legacy here that could play out more in the years to come.

