Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Bound for 2023?

Is there a chance that we don’t see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 until we get around to 2023? We should go ahead and say that this fear is very much present, and for good reason.

Just go ahead and consider some of the factors at play here: We’re at the midway point of October now, and there is still no official date out there. Meanwhile, in between the premieres of Step Up 3 and Dangerous Liaisons on Starz over the next month, where is there room for season 3 of Ghost to even air? If you add to all of this the premiere of BMF season 2 in January, things get all the more mysterious.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

Despite all of the obvious concern, we’re still not going to sit here and say that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is destined for a premiere in 2023; there is still a chance that we could get it before that. We’re still not ruling out a December premiere, as unlikely as that may feel on the surface. We can’t see the network premiering this show on Christmas Day, and nor do we imagine it premiering the week before. They would have to perform some scheduling wizardry to make it work, but it is still theoretically possible.

Still, we can’t rule out season 3 airing in January or February, and a certain part of our brain is preparing for that possibility. They could air the Michael Rainey Jr. show without major breaks then, and then use that to build into a new season of Power Book IV: Force in the spring. If we’re going to have three Power shows in a given year (originally, there were plans for four), it is possible that the network spaces them out some more.

Related – Get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost season 3, including other talk about the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







