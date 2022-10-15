Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Sauron’s face…

As we get ourselves prepared now for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, there is certainly a lot to be excited for. A lot of that is thanks to the big reveal that Halbrand, who we have seen throughout the season, is actually Sauron. We’ve met both the central villain and also Mordor, and this sets the stage for much of what lies ahead. Rings are being crafted, and beyond all of that, we also have a situation here where Galadriel is going to be more intent than ever to find a way to get vengeance and, ultimately, save the world.

For us as viewers, one thing that is certainly interesting is actually seeing Sauron’s face — or at least a version of it. This is not something that is common within the J.R.R. Tolkien world — just look at his depiction during the Lord of the Rings films. Yet, the goal of the Prime Video series is to present a different perspective and look at events.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about all of this, here is what Charlie Vickers (who plays the Sauron character) had to say:

It’s super exciting, and I feel really privileged to be able to create this character and depict him at this stage of his journey. He is the deceiver, right? And he’s a shape-shifter. He has many powers, but those are two of his main things. So, in creating a human face for him, I like to think of his deception. If he’s to deceive Galadriel, if he’s to deceive Elendil, Míriel, Pharazôn, he has to be wholeheartedly invested in what he’s doing in his deception. For me, it was really useful to think, okay, well, if Sauron is being a human, he would live and experience everything as a human in order to comprehensively create this character and deceive…

As for how much more deception we see, that is a big question for season 2. He cannot hide himself from Galadriel anymore, but he does still have that power to influence and corrupt. That does make him an enormous threat to all of Middle-earth, and we certainly know his presence is felt for ages to come.

