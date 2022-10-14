The season 1 finale for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has now come and gone, and we’re left to wonder quite a few things! Take, for example, whether or not we’ve actually met this show’s version of the famed Gandalf the Grey.

For most of the season, we’ve wondered a lot about the mysterious Stranger, the character spending much of his time with Nori and the Harfoots. Yet, within the finale, we finally understand further that this character is, in fact, an Istari (or wizard). However, there were no specifics as to which wizard within the world we’re talking about here. Gandalf is personally the one we’re the most invested in, and not just because he’s the most-popular wizard within the world of J.R.R. Tolkien.

We know already that wizards have incredibly long lives, so there are some theoretical possibilities as to how this could be Gandalf. Also, it adds further depth to the affection the character has towards Hobbits later on down the road with Bilbo, Frodo, and others. It allows for more insight into a character and we certainly love that. Is Saruman a possibility still? In theory sure, but that’s not as interesting.

We’re sure that there some out there who would prefer that not everything be so directly connected to The Hobbit / Lord of the Rings, so you can make the argument that the show move in a slightly different direction when it comes to the Stranger and have it be a totally new wizard — or, at least one mentioned with far less frequency by Tolkien. No matter the direction the story goes, there are opportunities here to add greater depth to the Istari over the next few seasons, provided we get as many as are being planned. (At the very least, season 2 is currently in production.)

