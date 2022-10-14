Now that we’ve made it through the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale, doesn’t it make sense to have your jaws on the floor? We certainly think so for a number of different reasons.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s discuss that Halbrand reveal in particular. There have been theories out there for a while that he could be Sauron, especially since the character’s stature does fit some of the descriptions from J.R.R. Tolkien in the past. Yet, that doesn’t make the actual revelation in the episode any less shocking. Halbrand and Galadriel had a bond, and this is the sort of thing destined to make the rest of the story more devastating from here on out. She’s been trying for so long in order to restore peace and get justice, only to realize that one of the main perpetrators of the chaos was close to her the whole time.

Because we know where the story is going in a larger scale, the hardest thing to accept right now is that Sauron 100% survives this series, at least in some form. However, his presence does give this story a much grander sense of stakes. All of this is 100% exciting, but it also does raise a few new questions. Take, for example, why we didn’t get this reveal sooner.

As fantastic as The Rings of Power has been over the past few weeks, it has understandably come under some criticism over how slowly-paced some of the reveals were at the very end of the road. We were left waiting a long time to understand the formation of Mordor or even the title rings, and we do wonder if one or two of these things could have been placed within the story a little bit earlier.

In the end, though, there’s no denying that this episode did give us multiple reasons to be excited for a season 2.

Related – Get more news on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power right now!

What do you think about the events of the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates on the way you do not want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







