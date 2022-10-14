Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 2: Progress for Meredith, Nick

We’ve known for a good while now that Chandra Wilson would be sticking around Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular. With that in mind, we just had to wonder about Bailey’s future at the hospital. Would she find a way to still be a part of this world?

Well, for a good chunk of the episode tonight we saw Bailey spend some time with Jo, who was enjoying a day off. In those conversations it was clear that Miranda still had that hunger to be at the hospital, but she was also frustrated. Why? She struggled with the changes being implemented now — they were things that she wanted, so why didn’t she get them? Attitudes are changing, and we think the hospital knows that they need Bailey back. She’s just not ready … yet.

As for the rest of the episode, Nick did his best to try to develop a program that would legitimately help the interns; yet, he found himself railroaded time and time again. It wasn’t exactly what he wanted, and some of that may have been due to a lack of steady teachers. There came Owen to save the day! Honestly, he needed something to do that wasn’t further conflict with Teddy. He can consider this a chance at a new start for the six months that he is forced to be accompanied before he can practice the old way again.

All of these stories were important, especially when Meredith admitted to Nick at the end of the episode that she does love him, but she froze after he left back at the end of season 18. He clearly still loves her too and that was a part of why he opted to come back. They can move forward together, but there could be another problem: Zola. Something is wrong with her, as she struggled to deliver her presentation before getting hit with a bout of anxiety over her mother’s future. Would she die of Alzheimer’s, and leave her just like Ellis left Meredith?

