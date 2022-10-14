Cobra Kai season 6 renewal path even clearer after new numbers

It’s true — Cobra Kai has still yet to be renewed for a season 6, and that fact alone remains absolutely baffling. What is going on here?

Well, we’ve tried our best to explain it in the following terms: The creators are working on another project right now, as is a chunk of the cast. Because of that, there’s no real reason for anyone to hurry along anything when it comes to the future.

So while we wait for Netflix to announce what we consider to be inevitable, there is something more to report in terms of total viewership — and it’s great. In the latest information from Nielsen (per Variety), 1.9 million minutes of Cobra Kai were watched in the week of September 12-18, making it by far the most popular streaming program. It’s true that this data is for all 50 episodes so far as opposed to just season 5, but its dominant performance is another reminder of how much this show is beloved. Remember, as well, that these episodes are significantly shorter than most other Netflix dramas, which makes this feat all the more impressive.

Our hope, at least for the time being, is that this data gives Netflix yet another reason to announce some more news on the future of the show soon — from there, we can get into more of a discussion as to when the story could be or when it could actually premiere. We’re trying not to be overly optimistic right now when we say that more than likely, we are going to be waiting until late 2023 or early 2024. This is what happens when there is no clear timeline as to when production on this show would even kick off.

