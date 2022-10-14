Doctor Who spoilers: ‘The Power of the Doctor’ air time revealed

For everyone out there excited for Doctor Who to give us “The Power of the Doctor” and Jodie Whittaker’s farewell, you know that it’s coming! This is going to be an emotional, epic send-off to this character, and also a celebration of 100 years of the BBC.

So when is the special actually going to be airing? We know that this question is very-much out there and, of course, we’re happy to help offer an answer. Of course, some of it depends on where you are watching.

For viewers in America, the time period is a little more predictable: You are going to see the special air on BBC America come 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on October 23. For viewers in the UK, meanwhile, it was just confirmed that BBC One will air the special starting at 7:30 p.m. local time.

For those who have not heard already, “The Power of the Doctor” is meant to be a feature-length, 90-minute story (without commercials) that will cover a great deal of ground. It has to when you think about offering closure to Jodie’s time as The Doctor. The special actually filmed a good year ago and since that time, we’ve been stuck sitting around and wondering how this chapter would conclude. The BBC has taken their time releasing this largely to bridge the gap between the end of this era and the start of the new one — next year, you will get a few new specials celebrating the 100th anniversary of the series, and these will feature the return of David Tennant front and center. Following that, we’ll move into the Ncuti Gatwa era, and it’s always possible we see a little more of the character before that.

Just remember this: Doctor Who loves its surprises, and there may be a few of those still coming up!

“I don’t want it to end” 🔥 Her final battle – The Power of the Doctor premieres October 23 on @BBCAMERICA. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/S9nMbaI7d3 — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) October 8, 2022

