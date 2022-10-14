House of the Dragon season 1 episode 9 run time: The expectation

House of the Dragon season 1 episode 9 is airing on HBO this weekend and absolutely, there are reasons for excitement with that. This is the penultimate episode of the season, and it could be the one that really spirals the show’s central conflict out of control.

So what can we say about it right now? The title here is “The Green Council,” which does represent one of the big factions at play. We’re going to see in the aftermath of Viserys’ death one group who is intent on having Alicent’s son Aegon sit on the Iron Throne; meanwhile, you also have Rhaenyra, who will have Daemon, her family, and potentially some of House Velaryon at her side in support.

Over the past few weeks, we have been fairly lucky to see multiple episodes that run past the standard hour-long run time. Is that going to happen again here? Technically yes … albeit barely.

Per HBO’s official listings at present, it appears as though episode 9 is going to run for 61 minutes, which is hardly something to blare a bugle about — unless you consider any episode of House of the Dragon a cause for celebration. We wouldn’t be shocked if the finale ends up being the longest of the season, mostly because of all the loose ends that need to be tied up. We of course think a number of things will be left over until season 2, but we’re sure that Ryan Condal and the writers want to leave off on a great place. Think in terms of something that answers a whole lot of questions, while also raises more in regards to the future.

