House of the Dragon season 1 episode 9: ‘The Green Council’

This weekend is going to bring House of the Dragon season 1 episode 9 to HBO, and of course there is a lot to be excited for!

Before we go further, though, let’s have a little talk about the title for the episode in “The Green Council.” What in the world does that mean? Let’s just say that this is a faction of House Targeryan, and one that could prove to be significant movers and shakers in the story to come.

This council is going to be the ones supporting the ascension of Aegon (Alicent’s son) to the throne, presumably because of the belief that he could be the Prince Who Was Promised. Remember here that King Viserys had a few words to share for Alicent right before his death, but our feeling is that he was convinced he was actually speaking to his daughter. That wasn’t the case, and now Alicent could be fighting for Aegon to be King. She will have support, including from some prominent people — that of course includes all of her children and then also Ser Cole and Larys Strong, who we know will do whatever it takes to achieve his desired result. (Can the Queen fully trust him? We suppose that this is a question for a different day, but we do tend to think about it still.)

Meanwhile, on the Rhaenyra side she is certainly going to have Daemon and all of her children — and we presume some from House Velaryon. Still, none of this may be enough to stop an impending war, one that is getting closer to bubbling over with each passing day. There is a LOT of chaos coming here, as well, given that George R.R. Martin has already said this struggle could last for four whole seasons.

