SEAL Team season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Jason’s long-term goal

If you did not know already SEAL Team season 6 episode 5 is coming this weekend to Paramount+ — want to learn more?

The promo below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead, and it starts with some straight-up frustration from Sonny. Bravo Team has been out in a dangerous part of Syria for weeks now and yet, there isn’t the traction that everyone wants. This means that a few people may need to employ some creative methods to get to the end of the mission, and that includes a little bit of recon work.

Can Jason or Ray gather enough information from afar to eventually carry that over into real, tangible data? If so, it’s a reminder that these operations are just about brute force — though you probably know that if you’ve been watching from the beginning. There is a lot of critical thinking that needs to be done, and we just hope that Jason isn’t getting stuck on Omar and some of his disagreements with him.

Entering the episode, David Boreanaz’s character is continuing to show some signs of stubbornness. For the time being, his plan is to just finish things in the field and then from there, deal with Omar after the fact when they get back to America. We know he doesn’t trust him fully, but a lot of that just stems from these being two different guys who have their own way of doing things. Omar is not some newcomer who can be molded in Bravo’s image. He can try to adapt to the team, but they also have to adapt to him. In that way, a lot of what’s coming could end up being a two-way street.

