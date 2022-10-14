Fire Country season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Off the beaten path

As you prepare for Fire Country season 1 episode 3 on CBS next week, we’re going to see Bode and some other characters get far away from Edgewater. While his hometown is going to be a part of the show’s central setting, it’s important to remember that Cal Fire has a much larger responsibility. This show is about a program that sends firefighters and criminals out into remote areas — given the amount of fires traditionally in California, their work is often time-consuming and dangerous. You’ll see a lot of that moving forward in this particular episode.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 3 synopsis:

“Where There’s Smoke… ” – When the crew responds to a call in a remote forest, they come under fire by an outlaw protecting illegal crops, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 21 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the big challenges that will come via a show like this is having to balance things out. You’re going to have these dramatic fires and plenty of danger, but you need to also give us something more personal beyond it. Over time, it is easier to grow numb to the fire stories, especially since we are in a TV landscape where there are so many of these out there already. The more variety you can give us, the better off the show will be in the end.

For the time being, we at least know that Fire Country is off to a great start and with that in mind, we consider ourselves pretty darn optimistic for what the future could hold. If it holds onto the ratings it had in the premiere, we can come close to guaranteeing another season.

