Grey’s Anatomy season 19: When will Ellen Pompeo leave?

As we dive into Grey’s Anatomy season 19, there is still one question hovering over most of the story: When will Ellen Pompeo leave? We know that Meredith Grey is going to depart as an on-screen presence at some point, and we even know why. (Based on early quotes, it is going to have to do with her children — the circumstances beyond that are unclear.)

If you include tonight’s installment, that means that there are seven more episodes featuring the actress before her fond farewell. We wonder if the show would make the “midseason finale” (or whatever else they call it these days) the last one for Meredith. Or, if she’ll depart an episode before that and we’ll close out the calendar year starting to get a sense of the “new normal.”

One of the things that is pretty important to remember here for the time being is that Pompeo leaving the show after episode 8 does not mean she is departing entirely — after all, she will remain as an executive producer and narrator. We do tend to think an on-camera return is possible either at the end of the season or in a potential season 20, but that will be up to her. Ellen is leaving to pursue a new project at Hulu, and try something different after spending almost two decades as Meredith Grey. We don’t blame her — performers love challenges! Very few people get into this field to play the same part for the vast majority of their career.

Now, let’s just how that Meredith’s exit storyline isn’t one that is rushed; we don’t get the sense that it will be. You could start to get some early seeds for it planted over the next couple of weeks and after that, we will see things start to properly ramp up in earnest.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you think is going to happen over Ellen Pompeo’s final Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







