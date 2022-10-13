Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6: Is it renewed, canceled?

As we get prepared for tonight’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 finale, why not think about season 6?

On paper, it feels largely like another season is a sure thing, and we say that mostly on the basis of what we’ve seen from this franchise already over the years. It is one of the most success things that MTV has, and the network has yet to promote this show in any way that suggests we’re closing in on a series finale.

There’s also another factor here, as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said on his podcast Here’s the Sitch (this had to be the name, right?) that there is more of the show coming. MTV has yet to publicly renew it, but we imagine that there are already a lot of plans behind the scenes and the series has a future. Even though the network has pressed pause on Floribama Shore, they know the value still of the original and some of these personalities. Remember here that Vinny is an active part of Dancing with the Stars this season!

Provided we get an official renewal soon, we tend to think that new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will come in early 2023. For now, know that there is a renewal coming next week, and you can get some more news on that courtesy of the attached synopsis:

TV’s greatest Italian family returns to the reunion stage and they’re not holding back… is Angeliners finally divorced? Is old Sitch gone forever? Tacos and dramers are on the menu in Part 1 of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

We never thought that this show would have the longevity that it does, but a lot of that just speaks to the nostalgia that permeates through these people and this world. It’s fun, and the perfect amount of TV escapism.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 at MTV?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way you do not want to miss. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







