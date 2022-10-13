The Last of Us premiere date: Is the time almost here?

Are we getting close, finally, to getting an official premiere date for The Last of Us over on HBO? There are some reasons for optimism!

First and foremost, let’s begin with a big reminder here that the video-game adaptation has been done with production for a little while now. Also, the premium-cable network tends to announce premiere dates a couple of months in advance. We have a good feeling that we’re going to get one here soon, and a lot of it has to do with another big-money show in House of the Dragon.

Let’s just go ahead and frame the situation like this: The Game of Thrones prequel is just a couple of weeks away at this point from finishing off its first season. It’s also the biggest show that HBO has. If you want to get people talking about The Last of Us, this is the time to get an official date out there! We’ve already seen some footage, and we also know that it is slated for early next year. We tend to think a January start makes the most sense given that there is no top-tier show currently on the docket for the network at that point. (We do foresee it coming on prior to the next season of Succession.)

So while we do wait for a little more news on all of this, why not check out something interesting courtesy of Bella Ramsey? In a new interview with USA Today, the actress (who plays Ellie in the TV) admits that she was actually encouraged against playing the games:

“I was actually encouraged not to [play it] … After my first audition, they asked me, ‘Have you played it?’ And I said, ‘Nope,’ and they said, ‘Keep it that way.’ I did watch some of the gameplay on YouTube just to get a sense of it.”

In a way, we get this: The producers obviously wanted Ramsey to be focused on the world of the show as opposed to what else is out there. We just hope that this series can 100% live up to the hype.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last of Us and a series premiere date?

