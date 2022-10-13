CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Nostalgia all around!

As you get yourselves premiered for CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 4 on CBS next week, there are a few different things that are interesting right away.

So where should we start? The most natural place is by mentioning the presence of original creator Anthony E. Zuiker, who wrote this particular episode titled “Koala.” Without him, we wouldn’t have a chance to dive into this whole franchise at all! He certainly knows Catherine Willows very well thanks to the original show, and it makes sense that this be an episode that features her heavily. Also, it makes sense that we also see the return of Katie Stevens (The Bold Type, Faking It) as her daughter Lindsey, who last appeared during the original two-hour series finale movie.

To get a few more details on the story to come, go ahead and check out the full CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Koala” – When three masked assailants invade a home and murder an entire family, including a pregnant woman, the CSIs are called to the scene to investigate. Catherine leads the team through the emotional case, which intensifies her own longing to reconnect with her estranged daughter, Lindsey (Katie Stevens), on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

So what is going to make this episode so special in the end? We think that a lot of it will boil down to reminding us of what makes these agents so special, and also how the job does impact them heavily in terms of their own lives.

