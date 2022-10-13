Criminal Minds: Evolution: Is season 16 trailer coming?

For those who do not know already, Criminal Minds season 16 is coming to Paramount+ on November 24 with a new title: Criminal Minds: Evolution. This is meant to represent a whole new era of the franchise, even though this is more of a revival than some sort of reboot.

So with the premiere date coming in just over a month, is there a chance that we could be seeing a full trailer in the near future? It certainly would make sense to get something out there!

In the end, we do very much think there’s a chance we will see some footage over the next couple of weeks, mostly because it makes no sense for Paramount+ to wait. The cast and crew have been working long enough that there should be a reasonable amount of footage out there at this point. We also just think this would get people re-watching old episodes even more to prepare themselves for what’s next, and we’re sure that this is something the folks over at the streaming service would want to get going. This is still one of the most-popular shows all over the world, and it hasn’t been on the air in years!

As for what we would foresee being featured in a trailer for season 16, most likely you’d see the BAU taking on some new threats, but also some potential updates on their lives. We don’t think that this show has to try and reinvent itself or make it more “edgy” than what it was originally on CBS; it can stay relatively within its own comfort zone and be just fine.

