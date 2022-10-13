The Boys season 4 premiere date: Valorie Curry on Firecracker

As we await getting some more news on The Boys season 4, including a potential premiere date, why not talk about Firecracker!

We know that there are a couple of major new additions to the Prime Video superhero saga this upcoming season. The aforementioned Supe is played by Valorie Curry, who is known for The Following, The Lost Symbol, and a number of other things. (We’ll have more soon on Susan Heyward’s new character of Sister Sage a.k.a. just Sage.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

If you look below, you can see a joint post from The Boys’ official account and Curry, one introducing her character while also noting that she “has a short fuse.” There are a lot of things that are still mysterious about this character, and for good reason. She’s not directly based on any one character from the comics, and she’s also coming on the heels of a wild season with Soldier Boy. There are going to be a LOT of expectations for this character.

On paper, we do think it makes all the sense in the world that Firecracker is going to be a part of the Seven coming up. Remember for a moment that this group no longer has Queen Maeve, Starlight, or even Supersonic, who was really only in it for a short period of time. (Black Noir will presumably still be there, but with a different person under the mask.) If this group still exists at Vought, they will be right under Homelander’s watchful eye … and we tend to think that he is going to be bolder and more ruthless than ever. Is Firecracker somewhat like that? Or, is she going to make some of her own thoughts clear? Let’s just say we’re eager to find out.

Remember that season 4 will premiere either in late 2023 or early 2024, based on the early evidence.

Related – Check out more news on The Boys and what you can expect from here

Where do you think the story for Firecracker will go moving into The Boys season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







