Law & Order season 22 episode 5 return date at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, are you curious to see the Law & Order season 22 episode 5 return date? How about other information on what the future holds here?

The first thing to note here is that while we’ve had the luxury of seeing a new episodes as of late, it may be time to press pause. After all, there is no installment scheduled for the time being. The plan for now is to bring the show back in two weeks on October 27 with “12 Seconds.” (The official NBC schedule online suggests that there will be a repeat on next week, though this is of course subject to change.)

Want to know a little more about the story to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 22 episode 5 synopsis below:

10/27/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw piece together the clues of what happened to a murdered law student, uncovering a web of blackmail and lies. Price fights to have a piece of shocking testimony thrown out.

As for why NBC would schedule a hiatus so soon after the start of the season, we just think it is logistical in nature — it is also the network working to make sure they have a number of big installments ready for November sweeps. We also know that it takes time for producers to have new episodes prepared to air, and the start of this particular season was more complicated than most thanks to what happened with the three-part crossover event. Those stories are an incredible challenge to do, even if they turn out really entertaining in the end. (There’s a reason why we see so few of them over the course of a given year.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order now, including other insight on what the future holds

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order season 22 episode 5 at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







