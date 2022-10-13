Is Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime new tonight, 10/13?

Are you going to see Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime tonight on NBC? Of course, there is a lot to get into here!

First and foremost, though, let’s start with sharing some of the news as we currently know it: There are installments of all three series on the air in a matter of hours, which we appreciate largely from the vantage point of momentum. Since we’ve already been on a journey with these characters the past few weeks after a long hiatus, we didn’t want to see it end — at least not yet. Tonight’s three hours will bring some important cases, and hopefully opportunities to learn a little more about some of the characters.

Before we go further, we should note that tonight won’t be the last episode for Kelli Giddish on SVU — that is coming a little later this year.

To get even more info on some of these installments, go ahead and check out the three synopses below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 4, “Benefit of the Doubt” – 10/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When the young author of a tell-all book is found dead, Cosgrove asks a former mentor for help with the case. Price has an uphill battle in court when a search and seizure is deemed illegal. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 4, “The Steps We Cannot Take” – 10/13/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A home invasion and kidnapping leads the SVU to a shocking discovery. Muncy tries to fit in with the squad. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 4, “Spirit in the Sky” – 10/13/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : With a suspect in custody for Henry Cole’s murder, Reyes goes undercover at Rikers to gather more information from him. Pearl and Teddy make a difficult decision to ensure construction on the casino stays on schedule. TV-14

Related – Check out some additional updates when it comes to SVU right now

What do you want to see on Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime tonight?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







