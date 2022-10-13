Yellowstone season 5 trailer: Will we get another before premiere?

The premiere of Yellowstone season 5 is now officially a month away from arriving on the Paramount Network — who else is psyched up? We know that this is going to be an epic, dramatic chapter of the Dutton Family story, and we are expecting even more twists and turns straight from the jump.

We were lucky to already get one enormous trailer for what lies ahead this season, and we’ve also learned already that it shattered some records in terms of viewership. This is where we learned that John Dutton is going to kick off the season being appointed Governor, which means there’s a larger time jump coming than we anticipated in advance. Meanwhile, of course there are more problems coming at the ranch!

Want to make sure you don’t miss any other Yellowstone video updates? SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now!

Is this going to be the only trailer we get for the show leading up to the November 13 premiere? We think it’s a fair thing to wonder but, at least for now, we’re not super-optimistic that another is coming in the near future. As for the reason why, that’s tied mostly to the fact that the first trailer got SO much attention already. There’s also the oh-so-simple fact that there’s probably a desire to not give away too many spoilers in advance. The show wants you to be wondering for a good while what’s going to be coming up next — why wouldn’t they?

So while we don’t necessarily expect a full-length trailer to come out in the next 30 days, don’t be surprised if you see a bunch of interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and some other good stuff. With this being the #1 cable show out there, we more than expect that Paramount is going to do everything they can to get some enormous ratings.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 over on Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates all about the show. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







