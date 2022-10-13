Magnum PI season 5: See a new Jay Hernandez photo!

Just in case you weren’t excited already about Magnum PI season 5 over on NBC, shouldn’t a new Jay Hernandez photo do the trick?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a photo from the actor’s official Instagram — interestingly, the first one that he posted on the account’s feed since the show was canceled by CBS. In this post, you get a great shot of Jay in front of the famed Rainbow Diner on Oahu alongside plenty of hype for the upcoming season. Did we mention the famed red Ferrari is there? Well, it is!

We know that the entire Magnum PI cast and crew is hard at work making some of these episodes great. you’re going to see a lot of what you loved from the first four seasons, with potentially a few new wrinkles thrown in there, as well. One of the big ones has to be the Magnum – Higgins relationship, which is now 100% moving in a romantic direction following that big kiss. The producers are of course keeping a tight lid on their status moving into season 5; we hope that they are officially together, mostly because there is a lot of fun that could come with that.

Of course, it would be wonderful to get either a premiere date or an official trailer from NBC in the near future, but there is no clear timetable on that. Our hope is that we’ll get some sort of announcement either late this month or in early-to-mid November. Last year the network revealed their midseason schedule on November 12, and there’s a good chance that Magnum PI could be on there. We’re just going to keep hoping that behind the scenes, the powers-that-be are taking their time in an effort to ensure that this show has the perfect spot in order to shine in the long-term.

