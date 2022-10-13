The Challenge: Ride or Dies: Why did Kenny, Kaycee Clark leave?

Why did Kaycee Clark leave The Challenge: Ride or Dies alongside her brother Kenny? Right away, tonight’s episode made you wonder.

After all, a good percentage of tonight’s 90-minute premiere was all about meeting the people who were a part of the season — it made all the sense in the world that Kaycee would be a part of it. This is someone who’s been a beat both on this show and Big Brother, and this season’s central twist allowed you a chance to get to know about her family.

However, Kaycee and her brother were gone before we even got to the first actual challenge of the season … so what happened here? At the time of this writing, neither party has directly addressed their exit on social media, but they are still talking about the show positively. It’s hard to believe there’s any major controversy here, and it could be as simple as a positive test forcing one of them out. The recovery time needed would mean that they’d miss too much time.

Or … does it? While the two are not present now, we’re still not ruling out that they are gone forever. We’re reminded here of the Canadian version of The Amazing Race, which sent some people out of the competition due to positive tests only to bring them back later in the twist. Of course, there’s no guarantee that will happen here; it’s hard when there is so little said about their eventual exits. We’d just say to keep your eye on it for now.

