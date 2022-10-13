The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 2 preview: Early rivalries

Are you ready for The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 2 on MTV? Well, it still feels like we’re scratching the surface of things. For most of the premiere, we simply got a chance to get to know the contestants (including a bunch of familiar faces) and understand some of the dynamics at play.

What continues to amaze us is how many of these people we have seen handfuls of times on this franchise over the years and yet, here we are, continuing to watch and root for them.

As we move forward into next week, we imagine that we’re going to see more of the actual challenges themselves. The remaining contestants will get a better sense of where things stand, and that includes the presence of some new and old rivalries.

For a few more details right now, go ahead and check out The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 2 synopsis below:

Communication is key in the challenge, where one slip-up could put pairs at risk. Turbo continues to be a menace but meets his match when an old friend becomes a new adversary.

