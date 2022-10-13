The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 promo: What’ll June do?

As we get ourselves prepared now for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 on Hulu, we of course wonder about many things, especially when it comes to June Osborne.

This past episode contained one of the most shocking endings of the series — Serena has decided that an uncertain future with June is better than effectively becoming a handmaid in the Wheelers’ home; she now is hoping that the two can figure out their next move, and that June won’t kill her somewhere along the way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

You can see in the promo below Yvonne Strahovski’s character do her part in order to apologize for some of her past behavior … but does she really mean it? In our mind, we don’t think so. This is someone who has only come around to June because she needs her in this moment. She may recognize further now how terrible Gilead can be, but how did she not realize that before? Is she going to flop back to them once it benefits her to do so?

The biggest thing about June that we know is that she’s no idiot. With that in mind, we expect that she will do her part to analyze every single thing that Serena says and does. She may not kill her right away, but that may be in part because she has value. Serena is expecting a baby, after all, and it is clear already just how valuable children are in this world. This may be a form of currency for her she can use as she tries to push ahead.

Of course, we are expecting a lot of Serena and June together in this new episode — how can we not? There are only four more installments coming and we anticipate a LOT of chaos with that very thing in mind.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 based on the promo?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







