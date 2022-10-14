Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere date talk

Following the season 1 finale today on Prime Video, what is there to say when it comes to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2? When could it premiere?

First things first, let’s issue a reminder here that the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation is coming back for another season, just in case there was any doubt on that. Production started recently at its new base in the UK; the first season shot in New Zealand, and it is believed that the change will allow some cost savings while also ensuring that Amazon can start to build a larger production hub in the reason.

We’d love to say that season 2 starting at this point means there’s a chance at a 2023 premiere, but for now we consider that highly unlikely, and for a number of reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that there is so much post-production time required for a show this epic and expensive. We compare its cycles somewhat to another Prime series in The Boys, which typically takes a month and a half at least for a season. We could envision The Rings of Power back in summer 2024, or maybe spring if the production can get the overall filming time down. We do think shooting season 2 will be slightly easier than season 1 just because the global health crisis is not in full swing as it once was.

In the end, just prepare to not get much information on season 2 for a long time; even if the Tolkien source material is well-known, there are still a lot of mysteries that the producers are protecting. That’s fairly standard-operating procedure for a show of this scale, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked at the moment.

