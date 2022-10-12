Kung Fu season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Compass’

Want to get some more news on Kung Fu season 3 episode 3? Next week there’s another episode on The CW and at the center of it is a big journey.

So where are things going to go here? Think along the lines of Thailand, where Nicky is going with the explicit purpose of trying to help Henry — this will be a story that forces the two of them to dive into their past and try to carve out a better path. Things are going to get emotional here and there, but we tend to still think there’s going to be some action. That is, after all, at the forefront of what Kung Fu is, and we don’t see that changing all that much in the future.

For a few more details right now, go ahead and view the full Kung Fu season 3 episode 3 synopsis right now:

NICKY TRAVELS TO THAILAND – After learning that Henry (Eddie Liu) is a person of interest in a heist gone wrong, Nicky (Olivia Liang) travels to Thailand to help him – a move that forces them to confront their unresolved issues. When Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) needs help reorganizing at Harmony Dumplings, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Althea (Shannon Dang) team up to help. Elsewhere, Ryan (Jon Prasida) gets some relationship advice from an unlikely source. Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#303). Original airdate 10/19/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We are still early in the season and because of that, it’s FAR too early to speculate as to where things are going to go. We just have a feeling the bar is set high here after the epic ending we had for season 2.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Kung Fu right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu season 3 episode 3 over on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







