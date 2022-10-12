NCIS season 20 spoilers: Will Vivian return in the near future?

Following her recent appearance in the NCIS season 20 premiere, are we going to be seeing a little bit more of Vivian down the road? We just had a chance to see Teri Polo return and with that, get a little bit of insight into Alden Parker’s past.

We know at the moment that this show is enjoying doing these character-specific stories and with that, the door is very much open. However, there is no guarantee it will actually happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

As a matter of fact, showrunner Steven D. Binder made it clear in a recent interview with TVLine that “there are no plans at the moment [to have her back], but we loved working with Teri — and loved the dynamic between Parker and Vivian even more, so there is always a possibility.” We’d love for something more to happen later on in the season just because there are still questions as to the specific role we could see Vivian play; also, she has her own FBI ties. It just comes down to finding the right role for her, which is the same thing that we can say about a number of different recurring characters at this point. We’re hoping to have a chance to see some other people like Fornell back later on, as well — and maybe more of Dr. Grace so that she can check in on Torres.

Remember that there is another episode of the crime procedural coming on Monday, and we think that there’s a chance to see some really fun stuff from Gary Cole — Alden over time has shown a knack for his offbeat humor and the team is settling more in to this new dynamic.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including more on the story so far

What do you want to see from Teri Polo on NCIS moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







