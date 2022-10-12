Virgin River season 5 premiere date: How many months away?

At this point, it is fairly well-known that we are waiting for a good while in order to see Virgin River season 5 premiere on Netflix. The larger question remains just how long that is going to be.

We know already that there’s going to be a case to bring the show back a little earlier — take, for example, the spring! Given that the Alexandra Breckenridge drama was renewed for a season 4 and season 5 at once, you have to wonder if the upcoming season will be available a little faster than we’ve seen in the past.

Here is some of what we can tell you now: Filming for season 5 started up shortly after season 4 aired on Netflix, and we certainly hope that it will be done by the end of the year. Following that, we transition over to a period where we sit around and wait to learn a little bit more about what the streaming service wants to do.

If we are not trying to give ourselves false expectations (which is always ideal), our feeling for the time being is that new episodes are going to most likely still be coming in the summer. This is a time that clearly works for the show, and we don’t think there’s going to be some enormous amount of enthusiasm around changing it — consistency matters for a show like this and it’s clear from viewing numbers alone that a lot of people are still discovering this show.

So where are we going with all of this? Well, let’s just say that we are probably eight or nine months away from getting this series back. It would absolutely be exciting to have it back around sooner, but we don’t want to give ourselves any false hope that we won’t be able to see matched down the road.

