The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6: EP on Serena’s choice

Following the end of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6, it makes sense if some out there are surprised by what they saw. Why wouldn’t they be?

After spending so much of the series so far in opposition to one another, it’s abundantly clear that June Osborne and Serena Joy Waterford may actually need to work together. They may not like each other, but their situation is precarious. Gilead expects June to die and in that sense, Serena helped her by making sure that didn’t happen. However, this is also someone who has tormented her in all of the worst, most traumatic ways. Serena also realizes that she probably needs June in that she doesn’t want to be a handmaid, and she is one of the only people who could seemingly help her escape that fate at the moment. She’s also pregnant and on the verge of giving birth.

So how impulsive was Serena’s decision to not kill June on this past episode? It may not be as much as you would first assume, at least per what showrunner Bruce Miller had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

I think it is not impulsive. There’s a point earlier in the episode where she decides that this is probably her best route out before she has the baby. So it’s much more careful and thoughtful, just like she is — [she’s] scheming, you know, and evil. But it’s a scheme that she puts into play and works very, very carefully in order to get out of the hands of Ezra and the Wheelers. I think that in the moment, Serena definitely is tempted and definitely wants to kill her, but I think her plan is to somehow use this to get away from the Wheelers.

We just think that, in general, we can’t expect that Serena is out to redeem herself in June’s eyes or the eyes of the viewer. Survival is her goal, and we will see some of what happens as she tries to ensure that.

