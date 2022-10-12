The Conners season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Kindergarten conflict

As you get set for The Conners season 5 episode 5 on ABC next week, know that there is a particularly important milestone at the center of the story: Kindergarten! This is a huge part of any parent’s life, as you try your best to send your kid off in the right way. They’re beginning an epic journey, and of course there’s a lot of emotion that goes into it.

Of course, within the world of this show, there is also sky-high potential for a lot of chaos. We’ve seen this time and time again from some of the characters and, of course, we tend to think we’re going to see it again here. It doesn’t take long at all for Beverly Rose’s first day to go completely haywire, and we foresee at least a few family arguments coming about in the near future.

Want to get some other insight? Then go ahead and check out the full The Conners season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

“A Little Weed and a Bad Seed” – Problems arise on Beverly Rose’s first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darlene have a disagreement that leads to further turmoil. Elsewhere, Harris advises an unusual solution for Dan’s back pain on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The whole purpose of this episode is of course to make you laugh, but also remind viewers of important parts of their own lives. We can see the writing leaning into that here and there.

Beyond this episode…

Rest assured, there is also one coming on October 26 — not only that, but it will be Halloween themed! Just on the basis of that, we know there’s a great chance for a lot of entertaining stuff ahead.

