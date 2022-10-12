Ratings: The Winchesters premiere; The Rookie: Feds dilemma

We’re still pretty early on in the fall season and yet, we’ve got some interesting storylines that are worth combing through.

So where do we start? Well, let’s get into the good news: The Winchesters did a reasonable job at The CW with its first episode. The Supernatural prequel generated almost 760,000 live viewers (making it the second-most-watched show they’ve had so far this fall beyond Walker); it posted a middling 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic, but most CW shows aren’t doing any better than that these days. This network is really getting most of its money through streaming after the fact, though live ratings are at least an interesting part of the equation when it comes to discussing demand.

We’ve said for a while that with The CW having new leadership, The Winchesters needs to show early on that it can be a viable part of the future; otherwise, it could be in danger. The main champion of the Supernatural franchise in Mark Pedowitz is not longer there.

The bad news… – What is ABC going to do about The Rookie: Feds? They have marketed hard the Niecy Nash-Betts led spin-off and yet, it’s just not working in the live numbers. Last night’s episode generated a 0.2 rating and just 1.54 million viewers — remember, expectations are much higher for ABC shows than they are over at The CW. Compare these numbers to Sunday’s installment of The Rookie proper, which had a 0.3 rating and 3.1 million viewers. The crossover between the shows this weekend may help but if the downward trend continues, we could see ABC deciding to shift the show out eventually and make way for A Million Little Things, which is waiting in the wings for its fifth and potentially final season.

