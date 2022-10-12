Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: How far away are we?

It feels only natural to be excited about Cobra Kai season 6 already — just think of where things left off at the end of season 5! On one level, we’re sure that everyone within the worlds of Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang is ready to take in a deep breath. Terry Silver is gone and for now, they may think that there is peace in the Valley.

Unfortunately, we know already that peace in this world is fairly short-lived. John Kreese has escaped from prison, and the irony here is that had he not broken himself out, he would’ve had another opportunity to leave after Terry’s defeat. That doesn’t matter now, since his return to the world should be an enormous plot point leading into the next batch of episodes. That, plus the possibility of some of the students at an international tournament (referenced near the end of season 5), are reasons enough to keep us watching.

Now, of course, comes the big question: Just how long are we going to be stuck waiting for something more? We have to realize already the fact that nothing has been announced when it comes to a season 6 renewal first, and that’s the domino that has to fall before we can even talk about premiere dates. The renewal DOES feel inevitable given the show’s continued success, so this is not even something we’re honestly concerned about. The bigger question is just how far away we really are.

Realistically, we’re at least a year out from more Cobra Kai and potentially longer. A lot of it will depend on when filming begins and then from there, when all of the episodes are edited and ready to arrive on Netflix all at once. The creative team is working on another project right now, as are some actors. Everyone clearly wants to do more, but it’s not so easy as just showing up to set in a couple of weeks’ time. This will be one of the longer breaks we’ve seen with this show.

