New Amsterdam season 5 episode 6: Was Max telling the truth?

New Amsterdam season 5 episode 6 is coming to NBC in a handful of days and, of course, there are so many things to ponder over. What is the most important one at present? In our mind, it has a lot to do with our leading man in Dr. Max Goodwin.

At the end of episode 5, Ryan Eggold’s character seemingly got some good news when it comes to a lump on his throat: His cancer isn’t back. He indicated to Dr. Wilder that he was healthy but in the end, do we really believe him?

We’re not sitting here trying to accuse Max of being some sort of compulsive liar; if he was being dishonest in the moment, he did so because he thought it was best to not burden her. We also know this character well enough to understand that the last thing he’d want is for people to worry about him.

As we move into the next few episodes, we’re going to need to watch things closely with Max, mostly to see if there is any warning sign that comes out of his physical condition. It goes without saying that we want him to be okay; yet, we also understand that this is a show where sad things happen sometimes. Max started the show off by revealing a cancer diagnosis, and a lot of the final season seems to be about making things full-circle.

In the end, let’s just wait and see where the rest of this story goes, but let’s make one thing very clear already: We’re not going to forget about what happened on this past episode. We’ve got too much of a history with the show and these characters to just let something like this slide by.

Where do you think things are going for Max moving into New Amsterdam season 5 episode 6?

Do you think that his life is actually in danger?

