NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: The plan to rescue Hetty

We know that there are a lot of big stories coming on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 moving forward, but there is one that stands out about the rest: Hetty. How can it not? Linda Hunt’s character is one of the most important people within this world and based on what we know at present, she is off in Syria somewhere. Did she fake her own death, or did someone else do it for her? Based on the end of the premiere, that does appear to be the case!

If you’re hoping to see Hetty back this season, it does feel like it’s going to happen … even though nothing is 100% confirmed. Speaking to Variety, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill did at least make it clear that rescuing her is at the top of Callen’s priority list leading up to his wedding to Anna — which we hope is happening this season:

“Hetty has been an integral force within the agency and an especially important part of Callen’s past … As Callen starts thinking about his upcoming wedding to Anna, he would want Hetty present. The plan is to go and rescue her at some point and find out what she’s gotten herself into in Syria, but we’re just trying to figure out when we can pull it off. The goal is to make it happen this season.”

We know that Hunt’s role has been reduced over the past few seasons for a wide array of reasons, but we do still think there’s a chance for at least a few appearances this season. If season 14 does turn out to be the final one (there is a chance of this), we especially hope there’s some closure here. We want the eventual endgame of this show to be one that celebrates the entire journey over the years, and that has to include as much Linda as possible.

