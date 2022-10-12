The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7: June & Serena’s change

As you get yourselves prepared for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 on Hulu next week, is the entire world of the show changing? Through “No Man’s Land,” we’re going to see a totally different world for June and Serena. It is one where the former could get a little bit closer to revenge, and where Serena could realize truly what it is like to suffer. It all depends on what June wants, now that she has the power again and Serena may actually need her.

So what is the endgame here? That may very well be something we’re left to wonder for at least a good while longer.

The thing is with June at this point is that she’s got every justification in the world to torment and harm Serena — remember everything that happened across the first few seasons. You could argue that June, who has killed before, would just go ahead and do that. However, we can’t see The Handmaid’s Tale killing off this character right now; also, June may want to see her suffer. In doing that, though, she runs a danger that could come would keeping her alive. What if she finds her way back into power again? What will that look like? We know that Serena seems to be apologetic for what she did in the past, but how much should June believe that? This could all just be Serena playing her.

In the end, we know that there are four episodes to go in the remainder of this season, and that means there is room for a lot of further twists and turns. Also, remember here that we are building towards the sixth and final season. We tend to think that every moment from here on out is going to become all the more impactful. Remember that even after this show, Hulu is developing The Testaments and there is more to come presumably from this world.

