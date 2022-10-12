Who is Schavaria Reeves? New Amsterdam airs title card tribute

Who is Schavaria Reeves? Following tonight’s emotional New Amsterdam episode titled “Heal Thyself,” there was a title card dedication. These tributes are extremely important for families and loved ones — they are featured after every subsequent re-airing of the show, and they allow a person’s memory to live on in the months and years to come.

When it comes to Reeves, this was a dedication all the more important new to the impact that he had on the show family. This is someone who worked in the sound department of the NBC series up until this year, and was invaluable to its success in a behind-the-scenes capacity. The crew remain the unsung heroes of a show like this, as they work tirelessly with little recognition to get episodes on the air, often under the wire. This is also one of the reasons why crews become such a tight-knit community, as they come to know each other so closely over a short period of time.

As a sound mixer, Reeves was incredibly in demand — in addition to working as a part of the Ryan Eggold drama, he held a similar title on Netflix’s Inventing Anna earlier this year and then also Power Book II: Ghost over on Starz. Over the years he worked on a number of notable shows including The Affair, Quantico, Vinyl, Ray Donovan, and Law & Order: SVU. You can sometimes tell the professional and personal makeup of someone by how many productions they were a part of over a short period of time. Clearly, Schavaria was good at his job, and also someone who many people wanted to be around. That is made all the more apparent with this dedication.

New Amsterdam is such a show about love, and that’s what makes a tribute like this all the more important. It shows that the message of love on-screen is carried over to everyone behind the camera. It adds that additional layer of emotion to what is already an extremely emotional story week in and week out.

Our thoughts go out to Schavaria Reeves’ family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. He lost his life just last month, and we hope that this title card can be a source of comfort. (Photo: NBC.)

