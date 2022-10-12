New Amsterdam season 5 episode 4: Is Max’s cancer back?

Tonight, New Amsterdam season 5 episode 4 decided that we all needed another emotional kick to the stomach with Max Goodwin.

From the start of the series, we were prepared for the possibility that Ryan Eggold’s character could die. He had cancer from the start and faced the challenge of running the hospital while simultaneously trying to keep himself alive. He managed to do both, but the risk was always there of it coming back. This is a sad, inevitable consequence that can come from this disease.

About forty-five minutes into the episode, Max got the results back from his MRI and within that, learned that he would need a biopsy. His future was unclear, and now he had to face the fear of leaving Luna alone in the world. Georgia was dead; meanwhile, Helen was gone. He has plenty of friends close to him, but no one who #1 represented the person to take care of her if something were to happen. This could become his new struggle.

In the closing minutes, Max did get a phone call that seemingly gave him good news. After all, he told Dr. Wilder after her operation for carpal tunnel that he was “healed.” Do we believe him? That’s the big question we have to wonder, since we never actually heard the doctor tell him he had nothing to worry about. Max wouldn’t lie to be malicious, but he would lie if that meant allowing someone else to not worry — and that includes someone like Wilder who just underwent a really difficult procedure.

For the time being, we’re going to take Max at his word, in part because we don’t want to see him die at the end of the show. Yet, we can’t sit here and tell you that we’re 100% comfortable with what we heard from him at the end of the episode.

