House of the Dragon: Will HBO give early season 3 renewal?

We recognize fully that House of the Dragon season 1 is not yet over; why would we have a conversation about season 3 already?

Well, as it turns out, there are some legitimate reasons when you think solely about a couple of different things. First and foremost, HBO has to be basking in the critical and commercial success of the series so far. We anticipated that the Game of Thrones prequel would be good; however, it has turned out to be better than most of the second half of that show’s run. We attribute some of it to the hands-on presence of author George R.R. Martin, and also that the story being told here is a little more finite with an ending largely set in stone. That’s different from what happened with the flagship series.

Also, we think HBO could be considering a super-early renewal based on Martin’s recent comments that four seasons would be necessary to tell the full story as he envisions it in TV form. We’re sure that the network heard that, and they would like showrunner Ryan Condal to have the lead-up time to prepare this story in earnest. He and Martin would be able to consult further on the shape of the story, and the early order would also mean a smaller wait between seasons.

Let’s be clear that we do expect an early House of the Dragon season 3 renewal — as a matter of fact, we anticipate it before season 2 premieres. As of right now, though, it simply feels too early. Let the writers dive further into the next batch of episodes, and then maybe hand over the renewal once the scripts are set.

Do you think that House of the Dragon should get an early season 3 renewal, let alone a season 4?

