House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin hopes for four seasons

We know already that House of the Dragon has received a season 2 over on HBO, and that allows us to watch the remainder of this season with confidence.

Now that we’ve said that, there is another big question we’re still left to wonder: How much more could there be? We know that a lot of shows out there tend to go with the flow, and don’t necessarily have a set plan from the get-go. However, this is not one of those said shows. There is some source material out there in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, and it seems like executive producer Ryan Condal and the team have a plan to deliver on that — even if that means not spending as much time on the younger characters as a lot of people out there may have hoped.

In a new post on his Not a Blog, Martin (who is also an EP on the series) noted that it could take four seasons of ten episodes each to do justice to his Dance of the Dragons story arc. He also praised actor Paddy Considine, noting that his version of Viserys was better than the one he wrote. He also went on to describe the reason for the epic time jumps, which have come under some criticism as of late:

….I think Ryan has handled the “jumps” very well, and I love love love both the younger Alicent and Rhaenyra and the adult versions, and the actresses who play them. (Truth be told, we have an incredible cast, and I love all of them). Do I wish we’d had more time to explore the relationship between Rhaenyra and Ser Harwin, the marriage of Daemon and Laena and their time in Pentos, the birth of various and sundry children (and YES, Alicent gave Viserys four children, three sons and a daughter, their youngest son Daeron is down in Oldtown, we just did not have the time to work him in this season), and everything else we had to skip? Sure.

But there are only so many minutes in an episode (more on HBO than on the network shows I once wrote for), and only so many episodes in a season…

Of course, Martin’s comments are not a guarantee that House of the Dragon will have four seasons. Instead, this is a personal hope that could come to pass. For now, we remain optimistic largely due to the popularity of the show and HBO’s desire to stay tied to this universe.

