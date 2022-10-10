House of the Dragon season 1 episode 9 promo: Alicent’s belief

Following the conclusion of last night’s House of the Dragon episode, you have to know how intense things are going to become.

The most obvious news here, and our true starting-off point, is the death of King Viserys. Westeros no longer has a ruler and now, we have to wait and see what will become of the Iron Throne. We know that Rhaenyra has long considered herself the heir, but could a misunderstanding unravel that entirely?

Right before his death, the King spoke about the “prince who was promised” and the prophecy — from our vantage point, thinking that Alicent was actually his daughter. Yet, Alicent either believed that he was talking to her or wants to believe that. She is now using this as justification for her son Aegon ascending to the throne. We think one of the reasons she’d started to drift from the idea and accept Rhaenyra was because her son had shown himself to be a real disaster — he was selfish, cruel, and shown very little instinct when it comes to leadership.

If Alicent truly pursues this, then be prepared for utter chaos and a battle that could tear House Targeryan apart once and for all — this could be the thing that eventually leads to the entire family’s exile, and what we ended up seeing from Daenerys so many years later in Game of Thrones as she works to get back more or less everything her family lost.

No matter what happens here, we anticipate it carrying over directly into season 2. Be prepared for that and so much more accordingly.

