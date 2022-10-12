Succession season 4 premiere date: A new bit of promotion?

We obviously know that HBO is going to make us wait a long time to see Succession season 4 premiere, and for good reason. The series is still in production, and most likely it will be for the next few months. It would be amazing if there was an official start date revealed later this year, but even that’s not a guarantee.

For the past month, we’ll admit that the show has kept things pretty hush-hush — really, ever since it won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys. At least today, we’re proud to see that HBO is starting to crowl out of the metaphorical cave a little bit.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a little featurette about some pivotal moments from the season 3 finale “All the Bells Say,” written by creator Jesse Armstrong. While there aren’t any major teases in here all about what is coming up next, it’s a reminder of the fractured nature of the Roy family near the end of season 3. It’s also one of the most vulnerable episodes ever for Kendall and he starts to inch closer together with Shiv and Roman both. They could need each other, of course, based on the events of the season 3 finale.

We could see these little videos becoming a part of HBO’s strategy to keep us engaged over the next few months. After all, we would be shocked if Succession returns before we get around to the spring, as the producers will most likely take its time to edit together episodes even after filming is done. There are also some shows likely to come on beforehand — take, for example, The Last of Us, which is already done filming.

