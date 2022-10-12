Chicago Fire season 11 episode 5 spoilers: Enter ‘Haunted House’

Next week on Chicago Fire season 11 episode 5, there is absolutely a lot to look forward to here: Halloween is coming! This is an installment titled “Haunted House,” and there is a lot of great stuff included here from start to finish. Firehouse 51 will have a chance to ring in the holiday in a particularly spooky fashion, and this could prove to be one of the funnier parts of this story.

Of course, we know that Chicago Fire is not a comedy from start to finish — there are going to be a number of dramatic moments including a dangerous situation involving a young woman. This will give Kidd and Severide a chance to lend a helping hand and also work together out in the field.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 5 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

10/19/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home. TV-14

At the moment, what we’re enjoying about this season for Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo’s characters is the opportunity for them to breathe and just enjoy each other. The two parties clearly are in love and we don’t have any real fear that they are about to split up. It’s a nice change of pace from what we’re used to getting within the One Chicago world, which is relationship turmoil and fear.

Of course, we wish that we knew a little more about this episode beyond just this, but we also tend to think that Violet is going to be struggling with losing Hawkins, and this will be a part of her story for a good while moving forward.

