Chicago PD season 10 episode 5: Upton’s big ‘Pink Cloud’ story

Next week on Chicago PD season 10 episode 5 you are going to see a story titled “Pink Cloud,” and it’s going to be putting Upton in the spotlight.

At this point, it feels impossible to mention Tracy Spiridakos’ character without mentioning Halstead as well. In this story, she’s inevitably going to still be missing her husband. This is, after all, so recent and there have to be a lot of emotions associated with the way that she left. With that being said, though, she’s also still a cop in Intelligence. She’s not the sort of person who can just take time away from her job at a whim, and there’s also no denying how much she is needed. The one big concern here is that she dives so head-first into the job that she develops tunnel vision and puts herself in danger.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 5 synopsis below:

10/19/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton’s dogged pursuit of a missing teenage girl leads the team into a dark web of human trafficking. Chief O’Neal becomes involved with the unit’s investigation when it becomes evident his son, Sean, has a connection to the missing girl. TV-14

We do think that this episode is going to be one that is still about a transition, as we see the story move into a different era. Moving forward, we do think that we’re going to be seeing a lot of different personal stories about a lot of different characters in Intelligence, plus perhaps the beginning of another long-term arc that plays out over time. We don’t think that the writers are going to be in any position to rush something when it comes to setting the stage for the unit’s future, and in the end, they really shouldn’t.

