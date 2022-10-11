Blake Shelton leaving The Voice after season 23; who’s joining?

Today NBC confirmed The Voice season 23 is coming to NBC this spring, but the biggest news here pertains to Blake Shelton.

After being the last remaining original coach on the program, today the country-music superstar confirmed that he is ready to walk away. Here is what he had to say in a statement:

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice’ after season 23 … This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

There is no denying that Shelton making a mainstream star following The Voice — prior to season 1 he was known more exclusively within the country world, but he became a breakout star thanks to both his human and his success. He is the winningest coach in the history of the show, and he’s also done a better job than most at putting some of his artists into positions to succeed in Nashville. There may not be any major stars among past contestants, but he’s helped to push some towards solid careers.

Joining Blake for his final season is Kelly Clarkson (returning after a brief hiatus) alongside Niall Horan of One Direction fame and Chance the Rapper, who are both making their debut as coaches.

What do you think about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice after season 23?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

