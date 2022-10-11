Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The hype for a trailer

We know that there is a lot of excitement out there already for a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date, and the same goes for a trailer!

Of course, the big question with both of these things is at this point rather simple: When are we going to get them? We’d love for it to be in the near future, but the reality is that Showtime is probably going to keep you waiting … largely because they can.

What we do think the network is thinking about already is pretty simple: How to create the trailer launch into an event of its own. Think about it like this: Yellowjackets is at this point one of the biggest shows that they have. It is coming on the heels of a lot of Emmy nominations and while it would’ve been great to see it win something in the major categories, that didn’t happen. That ultimately may not even matter when the dust settles, since the nominations got the job done of getting the word out there.

If you are Showtime at this point, the #1 thing you are probably prioritizing here is how to make sure people stay excited about season 2 during the hiatus. That’s why you shouldn’t be shocked if we get some teasers hyping up the trailer before it even comes out! They could milk every piece of promotional material for this story down to the last drop and we wouldn’t be shocked.

When will they get the ball rolling?

Don’t be shocked if that really begins a little later this year with a few small clips for what’s ahead; we think the premiere date will be some point from late February to April, and we should get a trailer early next year. Absolutely, we think there will be a good bit of hype leading up to it also.

What are you hoping to see shown off within a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date?

