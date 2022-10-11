Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale spoilers: Surprises?

For those who do not know at present, the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale is coming on Starz one week from Sunday. We are absolutely expecting a lot of drama following what we’ve seen on the show to date, in between Kanan and Raq’s relationship falling apart and also the police potentially starting to sniff around Lou Lou.

Are we excited to see the end of the season? Sure, but we’re also worried — the majority of these characters are not around for the original Power, and we already have a good sense of why. Some people are probably going to die, whereas some others hightail it out of New York as soon as possible.

For a few specifics, go ahead and check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale synopsis below:

Decidedly his own man, Kanan strays further from his mother and sets up shop on his own on the corners of South Jamaica. Worried about retaliation, Raq questions Unique. Lou’s rift with Raq grows when he makes a discovery.

Eventually, Raq does run a risk of being out on a metaphorical island with all of the people she is slowly pushing away, and we of course wonder just how much she is even aware of all of this. Her biggest mistake with Kanan for a while now has been underestimating what is going on with him, and thinking that she would be able to control him almost no matter what. That has clearly proven to not be the case over time, especially when it comes to Malcolm being his real father.

Since the show already has a renewal for season 3 and we tend to think the writers prepared for that ahead of time, we’d say that a cliffhanger feels pretty imminent here. Prepare yourselves…

What do you most want to see on the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale?

