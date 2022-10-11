Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: How long is the wait?

We know that a Carnival Row season 2 is coming to Amazon Prime at some point in the future — it’s just a matter of waiting.

Are we going to be getting some more news on the show soon? Here’s the crazy thing to remember here: It has been almost three and a half years since season 1 premiered. Meanwhile, season 2 wrapped filming a long time ago, and now, we’re just waiting for Prime Video to figure out what they want to do with this project … which is somehow more difficult than we imagined it would be. We know they have a lot of big projects on the go including Jack Ryan, The Wheel of Time, and of course finishing up The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. So where exactly does this show fit in?

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, there is still no word on when the second season will come out but from our vantage point, it’s not going to be this year unless there’s some last-second announcement. Amazon already announced that Jack Ryan season 3 is coming in December; why announce that and then not share anything about the Orlando Bloom series, if it is actually coming this year?

We understand that a part of the delay has to do with the global health crisis; after all, it’s the main reason why a number of shows have been delayed over the past several years. Even still, it does feel like this is something that should have been out by now unless there is some really specific plan that remains a mystery to most of us. We’re just hoping that is the case, and that the fantasy drama doesn’t just get burned off in a way where it premieres as an afterthought. Nobody needs that after all the work that was put into the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Carnival Row right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Carnival Row season 2 over at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







