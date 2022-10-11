American Horror Story season 11 poster: Another alum in NYC

As we prepare for American Horror Story season 11 to launch in just eight days, why not highlight another returning cast member to the world?

While we know that there are some people on this season including Zachary Quinto who have been gone from the franchise for a long period of time, there are also some relative newcomers coming back here, as well. That includes Rebecca Dayan, who is back on board the series after taking part in the second half of American Horror Story: Double Feature last year. We’ve made it clear that the whole alien part of that season was far from perfect, but who knows what sort of stuff will be coming this time around?

What we know right now is that Dayan, per the poster below, is playing the part of Alana on this season. The poster below does not exactly give much away, other than that this character does definitely have some sort of affinity for whips and chains. How those play out within the long-term future of the show remains to be seen, but this does very-much go along with the aesthetic of the season and everything that we’ve seen mentioned so far in various reports. This is going to be a period piece presumably set in the Big Apple (hence the NYC name), and one that could present more real-life danger than what we just saw on Double Feature.

Now that we’ve seen this and so many other posters, our hope at this point is that we’re going to have a chance to learn more about the actual story. Where is the trailer? Won’t we be getting that soon?

