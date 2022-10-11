Chicago PD season 10 episode 4 spoilers: Life without Halstead

As we prepare for tomorrow night’s Chicago PD season 10 episode 4, we definitely have a strange feeling in our stomach. This episode is the first one featuring Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead; the character is still alive, but he’s off with the Army. That leaves Upton in a difficult position without her husband around and for Intelligence, it puts them in a place where they have to fill a void.

Remember that Jay was the emotional / moral heart of the team for a long period of time, and putting someone else in that place is not going to be easy. Benjamin Levy Aguilar is the new series regular on the show, and while we’ve seen Dante Torres already, there’s still so much we don’t know and figuring him out is going to take some time.

So as we move into the show, is Torres going to feel a good bit of pressure to take over for Jay on the team? Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Aguilar had to say:

I think there’s definitely a pressure that he naturally takes on, not that they’re putting it on him, but he as a person, as a man feels that responsibility. He’s used to carrying a cross, so there’s definitely a responsibility there and a pressure that he feels, not that they’re putting it on him. I think there’s grief in the team and there’s a void. It’s just, like I said, it moves so fast that you just have to kind of be like, “we’ll grieve when we can,” because things move on.

We do think that the writers will probably spread out the emotions associated with Halstead’s exit for some time, mostly because there is a lot of other stuff to take on, as well. Since this is a procedural at its core, we do think that some of those elements are inevitably going to take center stage.

